Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) is out for at least two more weeks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been out since March 24 with plantar fasciitis, won't be able to return until May 1 at the earliest, and there's certainly a chance he'll be out the remainder of the season. Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome should continue seeing expanded roles.
