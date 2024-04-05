Head coach Mark Daigneault said that Gilgeous-Alexander (quadricep) returned to Oklahoma City on Thursday and will miss the final two games of the Thunder's road trip Friday in Indiana and Sunday in Charlotte, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

Daigneault said the team is worried the superstar point guard will lose his conditioning on the road, as the Thunder have less access to gyms while traveling. The Thunder will return to Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kings, but Gilgeous-Alexander's status for that game remains to be determined. Josh Giddey should see more time in an on-ball role and Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe should continue to receive increased playing time for at least the next two games until Gilgeous-Alexander is cleared for a full workload.