Gilgeious-Alexander (back) will sit out Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will not play in the second half of the back-to-back due to a back contusion. Joining him on the sidelines is Josh Giddey (illness), leaving ample backcourt minutes to Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to play will come on Monday against Portland.