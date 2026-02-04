Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an abdominal strain and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Wednesday.

This means that Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least the next five games for the Thunder, which could elevate the newly acquired Jared McCain to a prominent role as Oklahoma City goes into the break. McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe will all help fill the void while Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined, and Chet Holmgren should see a sizeable uptick in usage.