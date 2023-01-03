Gilgeous-Alexander will miss Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to a non-COVID illness, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly didn't feel great following morning shootaround and will skip the evening's contest as a result. Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann and Luguentz Dort are among the candidates to see additional run in SGA's absence, while his next chance to suit up arrives Wednesday against the Magic.
