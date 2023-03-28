Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is out for Tuesday's clash against the Hornets.
After seven straight appearances, Gilgeous-Alexander will be out due to a sprained left ankle suffered during Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers. In his absence, coach Mark Daigneault may turn to Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins for more backcourt minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 31 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Ties for team lead in scoring•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Cleared for Friday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Iffy against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Excels against former team•