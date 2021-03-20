Gilgeous-Alexander is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right shoulder soreness.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second game in five tries Sunday, and it'll be his eighth missed game on the season. In his absence, Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome should see extra minutes at point guard.
