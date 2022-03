Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Magic, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points and nine assists over 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics, but a sore right ankle will keep him sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with Orlando. In his absence, Aleksej Pokusevski and Lindy Waters could see additional run against the Magic.