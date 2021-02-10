Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deal with pain stemming from a sprained left knee, and he'll sit out Wednesday after appearing in each of the past two games. In his absence, Hamidou Diallo and Luguentz Dort should see plenty of action in the backcourt, especially with George Hill (thumb) and Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined.