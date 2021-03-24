Gilgeous-Alexander is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot plantar fasciitis.
Gilgeous-Alexander played 34 minutes Monday against the Timberwolves, but he emerged with plantar fasciitis. With him sidelined, Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome should see expanded roles. It won't be surprising if Gilgeous-Alexander remains out for multiple games, as plantar fasciitis can be a tough injury to shake.
