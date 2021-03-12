Gilgeous-Alexander won't play Saturday against the Knicks due to a quadriceps contusion, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The 22-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Thursday's win over the Mavericks when he had 32 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes. It's unclear if Gilgeous-Alexander will be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Grizzlies. Hamidou Diallo (groin) is also sidelined, so Theo Maledon, Luguentz Dort and Ty Jerome should lead the backcourt Saturday.