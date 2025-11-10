Gilgeous-Alexander generated 35 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Sunday's 114-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Thunder to the win Sunday, leading all players in scoring. The reigning MVP has now scored 30-plus points in seven straight outings and in all but one of his 11 regular-season appearances. He also dished out a team-high six assists, reaching that mark for the fifth time this season.