Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 28 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 victory over Portland.

Since missing one game 16 days ago, Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a crazy tear, averaging 32.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals over eight games. The Thunder still struggle to find ample support for their star, but he's demonstrated his ability to put the team on his shoulders several times. Sunday marked Oklahoma's City's largest margin of victory this season.