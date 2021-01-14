Gilgeous-Alexander registered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 128-99 loss against the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder offensively but that wasn't a surprise, as he has been the team's clear go-to guy on that end of the court all season long. This was just the fourth time he failed to score at least 20 points, something that speaks volumes of his upside as the leading scorer in Oklahoma City's offensive scheme.