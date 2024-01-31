Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) was able to participate during Wednesday's shootaround, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander remains questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. It's possible the Thunder wait until a little closer to tipoff before re-evaluating how the guard feels. Cason Wallace could be poised for a significant workload if Gilgeous-Alexander can't give it a go.
