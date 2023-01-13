Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 37 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 16-16 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 win over the 76ers.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot a perfect mark from the line en route to leading Oklahoma City in scoring and rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games, having added at least five rebounds and five assists in two of those games.