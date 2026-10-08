Gilgeous-Alexander produced 17 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a block across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a flawless offensive performance in limited action, converting every field-goal and free-throw attempt while helping Oklahoma City establish a commanding first-half advantage. The Thunder rested their starters after halftime, and Milwaukee capitalized against Oklahoma City's reserves. His efficiency and playmaking were encouraging signs, although preseason shooting percentages carry limited predictive value given the restricted minutes and experimental rotations. If this game offered any sign ahead of the regular season, it's that Gilgeous-Alexander should be ready to roll after winning the MVP award in each of the last two seasons.