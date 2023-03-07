Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) will play Tuesday against the Warriors but sit out Wednesday against the Suns, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Coach Mark Daigneault has noted that the team intends to be careful with Gilgeous-Alexander's workload for the rest of the season, as he wouldn't be playing through his abdomen injury if it was earlier in the year. While it's encouraging that the Thunder want to play SGA to shoot for a playoff spot, fantasy managers must be careful about back-to-backs. The guard will sit out the second half of the Tuesday-Wednesday set, and there's another back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. The team hasn't decided on SGA's availability for the weekend, so fantasy managers should watch for information.