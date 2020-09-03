Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to Houston.

The breakout season came to an end for Gilgeous-Alexander as the Thunder fell agonizingly short of the first-round upset. It was a disappointing end to the season but Gilgeous-Alexander has to look back favorably on his production during 2019-20. Based on the current trajectory and the hype he is likely to receive during the offseason, those interested in securing his services for next season are going to have to aim high in drafts.