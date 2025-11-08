Gilgeous-Alexander registered 30 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 132-101 victory over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander put in three quarters of work before taking a seat in the fourth quarter of Friday's blowout. The 2024-25 MVP continues to post stellar totals and currently ranks fourth behind Luka Doncic, Tyrese Maxey and Giannis Antetokounmpo with an average of 33 points per game.