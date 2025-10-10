Gilgeous-Alexander produced 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five assists, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot in 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 preseason win over the Hornets.

The 2024-25 NBA MVP wasted no time getting involved Thursday, finishing up with an accurate night from the floor. Paycom Center was packed to the gills to witness the team's home premiere, but Gilgeous-Alexander was one of only three first-string stars to appear. Chet Holmgren (shoulder) may take most of the preseason off, and Jalen Williams (wrist) is at least a month away from returning. Gilgeous-Alexander won't have his team at full strength to begin the season, but Alex Caruso will be an apt fill-in while Williams sits.