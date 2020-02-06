Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 23 points, 10 boards
Gilgeous-Alexander generated 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Gilgeous-Alexander contributed across every category and posted his seventh double-double through 51 appearances. He has slowly but surely raised his assist average to the point where it's nearly identical to what he was providing last year, and Gilgeous-Alexander has more than doubled his rebounding average while nearly doubling his scoring average compared to his rookie year. The sophomore is already one of the more well-rounded players in the league and seems to be getting better with each passing game.
