Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant and efficient in this one, finishing with a game high scoring total. He has managed at least 22 points in four of six contests to begin his second season, plus Gilgeous-Alexander is extremely well-rounded. Furthermore, Chris Paul isn't seeing heavy minutes (29.0 per game).