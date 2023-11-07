Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) contributed 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander played 37 minutes and showed no ill effects from the knee injury that held him out of Friday's game against Golden State. The All-Star point guard is off to a productive start, averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists over six games.