Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) contributed 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over the Hawks.
Gilgeous-Alexander played 37 minutes and showed no ill effects from the knee injury that held him out of Friday's game against Golden State. The All-Star point guard is off to a productive start, averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists over six games.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Available Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Remains out Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Friday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Excels with 32-point output in win•