Gilgeous-Alexander logged 15 points (6-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to Memphis.

Gilgeous-Alexander notched another 15-point outing for Oklahoma City in Friday's loss, tying a team-best mark from three. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 15 or more points in all 15 appearances this season.