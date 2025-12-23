Gilgeous-Alexander produced 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient performance Monday and hit another milestone by reaching the 20-point threshold for a 100th straight matchup, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com. However, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't done, as he poured in 30 or more points for the 22nd time this season. The Kentucky product also put together a strong defensive showing, accounting for four of OKC's 14 swipes on the way to a comfortable victory.