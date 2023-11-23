Gilgeous-Alexander closed Wednesday's 116-102 win over the Bulls with 40 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 17-18 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander logged his second 40-point performance over his last three outings Wednesday and was also effective as a passer en route to his first double-double since Oct. 27. While Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been a consistent threat for double-doubles this year, he's been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 33.4 points, 6.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game over his last nine outings.