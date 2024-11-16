Gilgeous-Alexander registered 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 99-83 victory over Phoenix.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in a diverse line against the short-handed Suns. The Thunder also needed to fill the hole left by Chet Holmgren (pelvis), but they logged their third straight victory without his services thanks to continued strong play from their marquee point guard.