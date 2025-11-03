Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 victory over the Pelicans.

The reigning MVP has come out of the gates firing in 2025-26, scoring at least 30 points in three straight games and six of seven. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks during that scorching stretch, helping the Thunder leap out to a 7-0 start as they look to defend their championship.