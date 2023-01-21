Gilgeous-Alexander closed Friday's 118-113 loss to the Kings with 37 points (16-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

It was another big night for the fifth-year guard, who has emerged as an elite player this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored more than 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 29.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 threes over that stretch while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor, leading the Thunder to a 6-3 record and the fringes of the playoff conversation in the Western Conference.