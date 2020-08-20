Gilgeous-Alexander registered 31 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 loss to the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back in a big way after managing just nine points on 25.0 percent shooting in Tuesday's Game 1. He made his mark on both ends of the court and earned a plethora of trips to the charity stripe while producing an efficient scoring performance. Gilgeous-Alexander will likely need to continue playing at a high level if the Thunder are going to get back into this series.