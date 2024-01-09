Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 32 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 136-128 win over Washington.

The 25-year-old guard is on an impressive roll, topping 30 points in four straight games and 14 of the last 16. Over that month-long stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33.3 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.1 threes while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor.