Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 32 points (11-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Magic.

The 25-year-old guard continues deliver outstanding numbers. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 23 or more points in 14 straight games and hit for at least 30 11 times over that stretch, averaging 31.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.4 threes and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 54.1 percent from long distance.