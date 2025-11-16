Gilgeous-Alexander posted 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 win over the Hornets.

Despite logging fewer than 30 minutes for a third straight game, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an efficient performance en route to his 12th game with at least 30 points through 14 regular-season outings. The reigning MVP also led the Thunder with a game-high mark in assists, dishing out six-plus for the eighth time this season. The superstar point guard continues to have an impact on the defensive end as well, and he has tallied multiple steals in each of his last five appearances.