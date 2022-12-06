Gilgeous-Alexander logged 35 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 15-15 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

At one point in the third quarter the Thunder were down by 14 points, but a big fourth led by Josh Giddey and SGA flipped the script. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points in seven straight games and 10 of his last 11, averaging an impressive 32.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over the latter stretch,