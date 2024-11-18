Gilgeous-Alexander had 36 points (13-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Mavericks.

It's the fourth time in 14 games this season that Gilgeous-Alexander has produced 30 or more points, and he's hit for more than 20 in all 10 contests so far in November. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks on the month while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor.