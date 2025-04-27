Gilgeous-Alexander closed Saturday's 117-115 victory over Memphis in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 38 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

The MVP candidate came up huge once again for the Thunder as they completed their first-round sweep of the Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander topped 30 points in each of the last two games, and he's averaged 27.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks to begin his postseason. SGA and the rest of the OKC lineup will get some time to rest as they await the winner of the Nuggets-Clippers series, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.