Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 40 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander registered 40 points (16-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 victory over Milwaukee.
The double-double was the fourth of the season for the reigning MVP, while it was also the fourth time this season he's scored 40 or more points. Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered 30-plus points in six of 10 games in January, averaging 31.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.1 blocks on the month.
