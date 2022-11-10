Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 39 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Bucks.

The 24-year-old continued his monster start to the season, scoring 30 or more points for the eighth time in 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander sits fifth on the NBA leaderboard in PPG behind the usual suspects (Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed this contest with a knee injury), and the $179 million contract extension he signed with the Thunder last August is beginning to look like a bit of a bargain.