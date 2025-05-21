Gilgeous-Alexander logged 31 points (10-27 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers, helping the Thunder to a comfortable win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Despite shooting just 37 percent from the floor, Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points for the fourth straight game. His production is going to be key for Oklahoma City moving forward, much like it has been the entire season. Look for him to continue his drive for a first championship when the two teams meet again Thursday.