Gilgeous-Alexander was seen getting shots up at morning shootaround in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander is trending in the right direction to suit up Sunday, but his status will still need to be monitored. The Thunder have posted a 1-2 record without him this season, beating Phoenix on Friday but losing to Houston and Golden State in prior affairs.