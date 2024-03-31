Gilgeous-Alexander was seen getting shots up at morning shootaround in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander is trending in the right direction to suit up Sunday, but his status will still need to be monitored. The Thunder have posted a 1-2 record without him this season, beating Phoenix on Friday but losing to Houston and Golden State in prior affairs.
