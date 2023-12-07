Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points (13-18 FG, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and six steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander flashed his tremendous defensive upside once again, tallying six steals and one block to go with his team-high 33 points. After the first 19 games of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander finds himself atop the tree when it comes to nine-category fantasy value. At this point, there is no reason to think he won't be a top-five asset for many years to come.