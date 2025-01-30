Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 52 points (16-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 18-21 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.
Gilgeous-Alexander has now recorded over 50 points in two of his last four outings. The superstar guard's season average of 32.5 points per contest is leading the NBA. A large part of Gilgeous-Alexander's efficient scoring comes from his ability to get to the charity stripe at a high rate and convert 90.4 percent of his free throws.
