Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 130-123 overtime win against the Warriors with 40 points (18-29 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 41 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a relatively quiet first half, posting eight points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field. He caught fire after halftime, however, going off for 32 points on 15-for-19 shooting to help OKC notch a thrilling comeback win. The star point guard was especially lethal in overtime, recording 10 of the Thunder's 13 points and single-handedly outscoring Golden State. This was the second time this season that Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 40-plus points, and he currently ranks fifth in the NBA with 29.8 points per contest.