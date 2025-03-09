Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 40 points (15-32 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 win over Denver.

The superstar point guard checked another box off in the race for the MVP award, taking down Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in a dominant 40-point performance. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his impressive scoring streak Sunday, reaching the 20-plus-point mark for a 58th consecutive contest. Additionally, the seventh-year pro has scored 30 or more points in 11 of his last 15 outings, and he has reached that mark in each of his last five appearances. Gilgeous-Alexander also got it done on the defensive end, racking up multiple swats for the 20th time over 62 regular-season appearances.