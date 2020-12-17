Gilgeous-Alexander registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

All signs point towards Gilgeous-Alexander being Oklahoma City's top player ahead of the 2020-21 season, and he has seen limited minutes during the preseason as a precautionary move. He has been heavily involved in games but there should be an uptick in both minutes and production once the regular season starts.