Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 22 in loss
Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds in Monday's loss to Houston.
The second-year guard is off to a fast start in his new home, as he's now scored at least 19 points in all four games thus far. Gilgeous-Alexander holds averages of 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 38.4 minutes per contest.
