Gilgeous-Alexander provided 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander was originally considered to be the centerpiece of a rebuilding effort in Oklahoma City, but the Thunder is showing a lot of spunk in their first week of play. The organization has assembled a decent squad around SGA, and they could end up surprising a few teams. The third-year guard had another excellent game despite a disappointing night of shooting from beyond the arc.