Gilgeous-Alexander registered 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander's role as the Thunder's biggest offensive weapon is not under any question and Friday's game was another prime example of that -- he paced the team in scoring, field-goals made, field-goal attempts, free-throws made and free-throw attempts. He has also scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight appearances, and he has reached the 30-point plateau thrice during that span as well.