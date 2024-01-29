Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 loss to the Pistons.

Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30-point mark for the sixth consecutive game and 12th time this month, as he continues to deliver elite numbers across the board but has also experienced a remarkable uptick in the consistency department, further establishing him as an elite fantasy alternative in all formats and on both ends of the court. Through 15 appearances in January, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.